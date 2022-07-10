By Steve Oko

Senator Emma Nwaka who represented Abia North in the third Republic, has said that the decision of the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to pick a fellow Muslim and former Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kasim Shettima as his running mate, has pushed the APC out of the 2023 presidential race.

The former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Abia State, described the decision as the “height of insensitivity.”

Senator Nwaka who was among the PDP governorship aspirants, said that Muslim/Muslim ticket would not fly in a religious sensitive country like Nigeria.

He said that by the action of APC, the 2023 presidential contest “is now between Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; and Peter Obi of Labour Party.”

His words: “I dare say that BAT’s pairing with a fellow Moslem for the presidency has upturned his ambition for good.

” For me, it’s the height of insensitivity and hubris personified. It shows they’re not moving with the times.

“The Abiola/Kingigbe era cannot be re-enactef in Nigeria ever again, not in a country polarised like never by the obnoxious Buhari Administration.

“For me, it’s now a two horse race: Atiku vs Obi.

“Nigeria completely lost her innocence or what was left of it under Buhari.

“It’s the saying of my people that special tactics is required to lift a woman with a broken waist. Nigeria is broken; we need tact, diplomacy and a deep sense of balance to heal it.”

“You need both hands to lift a woman with a broken waist”.