By Olasunkanmi Akoni

National Patron of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Crusade Organisation, ABATCO, Cliff Nzeruem, and National President of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Musa Mohammed, have urged residents and Nigerians to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

The duo, who made the remarks in their seperate Eid-el-Kabir message, also advised Nigerians, especially Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity, peace and progress of the nation.

ABATCO Patron, Nzeruem, commended Nigerians for their dedication and continuous defense of the unity of the country.

In a statement issued after the monthly National Executive Committee and Directorates meeting held in Lagos by the National Convener of ABATCO, Ayeni Samuel, posited that the joy and the spirit of love associated with the celebration should be well explored in bringing stability, cohesion, tranquillity, and peace to the nation.

The foremost Asiwaju support group used the occasion of the celebration to call on Nigerians to use the period of the celebration to pray fervently for the nation and engage themselves in acts and activities that would promote unity and religious tolerance, urging Nigerians to shun some people who are in the habit of drumming the beat of divisive tendencies in the country.

“We must all rejoice together as the love we shared must continue to reflect in our lives and nation without disintegration as we prepare for the 2023 electioneering”Nzeruem stated.

The group therefore, appealed to compatriots “to continue to support our Principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his quest to take over and lead Nigeria to a greater height as we beacon on his vast experience and exposure both in the private and public sectors to salvage the nation.”

“We enjoin Muslim faithful to use the medium of the 2022 Eid-el- Kabir celebration to intercede for the actualization of Asiwaju’s mandate come 2023.”

RTEAN felicitates

Nigerians, particularly Muslims have been urged to give peace a chance in order to move the country forward.

The National President of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Musa Mohammed, gave the advice in a sallah message in Lagos.

Muhammed, urged Muslims to use the period of the Eid-el-kabir to pray for peace and unity of the country in the face of insecurity.

He said Nigerians should imbibe the spirit of sacrifice prepared by Prophet Ibrahim with his only son to move the country forward rather than see the festival as a period to eat ram alone.