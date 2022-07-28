By Biodun Busari

Flutist and ex-President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tee Mac, has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is not physically fit to be the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

The renowned musician also claimed Tinubu, his brother-in-law is 86-year-old contrary to the 70 he has been displaying in the public.

Tee Mac known as Omatshola Iseli, said this on Thursday while reacting to a conversation by a journalist and writer, Yemi Olakitan, on a Facebook page.

He advised Nigerians to reflect and consider the choice of the next president, adding that Tinubu’s life is veiled in secrecy.

Tee Mac said, “Dear Yemi. Anybody can choose any candidate, but an intelligent person will ask himself the question: do I choose rightly? Is the man qualified? Is he honest? Does he tell us the truth about his age, background, and how he made his money? Is this man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a totally run-down country?

“You see Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin. Her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters. I have known Tinubu since the mid-80s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house (Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony) in London when he went into exile.

“I stopped supporting him and stopped family visits etc when he sold that Buhari to the nation in 2015. My advice to the nation is that this man is absolutely not qualified to become our next president. Respectfully Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli.”

