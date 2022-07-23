A former Lagos House of Assembly Aspirant of All Progressives Congress for Kosofe Constituency 2, Hon Olasupo Olowe Edward popularly known as ‘SP’ has predicted a landslide victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential polls.

Olowe made this known while mobilizing residents of Kosofe Local Government Area from diverse background to register in the ongoing Continuous Voter’s Registration undertaken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) .

The ex-aspirant noted that the mobilization was to ensure all his supporters have the currency to aid victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all other APC candidates vying for elections in his political delineation.

“In every election, no one can ignore the power of the thumb, it is the magic to herald victory,thus in our beloved country, the importance of PVCs is critical to achieve a huge victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

“Thus, I have decided to invest my time in moving from one house to another in order to mobilize Nigerians to register and be involved in the Asiwaju’s project”

Consequently, the ex-aspirant expressed his congratulatory wishes to Senator Kasim Shettima on his emergence as the running-mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Olowe described Shettima’s emergence as a perfect electoral material to complement the nationwide acceptability of Asiwaju Tinubu , stressing that his nomination has given a massive boost to the party’s chances come 2023.