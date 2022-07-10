—Gives reasons for his choice

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Sunday, in Daura, Katsina State, informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his decision to pick former Borno State governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, as his substantive running mate.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with the President, the former Lagos State governor said he was in Daura, to pay homage to the President and share part of holiday and lunch and equally the issue of his running mate.

Tinubu announcd that he had chosen Shettima following the announcement a moment earlier that his “placeholder,” Ibrahim Masari, had voluntarily withdrawn his name from the slot.

He said he was equally at President Buhari’s Daura hometown”To equally, discuss the question of my running mate, substantive. One of them withdraw today, I mean, the only one as a placement withdrew today and there had been already an announcement to replace him fully with substantive…”

Asked who was the substantive candidate, he responded” “Kashim Shettima,” adding: “I have not discussed with him, I have disclosed it to you since I’ve disclosed it to the President.”

While affirming that the APC would win the 2023 election, he said he selected Shettima “because he is competent, capable, reliable and able.”

Asked whether APC was in the right condition to win the election, he said: “We are gonna win. Insha Allah. We’re gonna win.”

On why he was exhibiting so much confidence, he replied, “Because we are a progressive party. We have the focus on Nigeria problems and we face the challenges squarely. We are not running from it. We have a better programme for the people and about the people and ready to serve.

“Within a short period of time, there will be a good foundation on infrastructure.”

On the challenges of terrorism facing the country, the APC flag bearer admitted the problem but added that to solve it, you have to be a good thinker and observer.

He said, “We face challenges of terrorism. We know that. It’s only a poor thinker and observer that will not recognize the challenge. But once you recognize the challenge, you can prepare yourself very well to tackle it and defeat it. And that is what our party is all about.”