By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Mr. Dennis Ogunnaike has called on Nigerians to put aside religion sentiment, but support the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima joint presidential ticket.

Ogunnaike, who made the call, while reacting to the announcement of Shettima as the running mate of Asiwaju Tinubu during the 2023 Presidential election, said the most important thing in Nigeria today is how to move the country forward; politically, socially and economically.

While describing the joint ticket of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima

as formidable force for post 2023 developmental achievement, he said all progressive minded Nigerians should support them.

“Religious sentiment affects the unity and development of the country. That should not be our focus as we march towards the 2023 general elections. All we need now is dedicated and strategic leaders who would pull Nigeria into the global economic space for total rebranding and revamping of sectoral economy to the benefit of all Nigerians inclusive.

While congratulating Shettima on his emergence as the APC Vice Presidential candidate, Ogunnaike described Shettima as a detribalised and visionary leader that has what it takes to take the country to the next level.

“He is a large hearted and forward looking leader, inclusive in perspective and shorn of all bigotry. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu made a right choice”.

He said that the Vice Presidential candidate was a forthright, vocal and outspoken politician who speaks truth to power.

“Senator Shettima is a dogged professional, a rare breed banker, an agricultural economist and politician who is an inspiration to a new generation of leaders.

“He accommodated people of other faiths and ethnic groups. This was evident during his tenure as Governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019.