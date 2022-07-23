They came. In their great numbers and from far and near, they came. From the South, North, East, and West, they came. They came to witness history, and they were not disappointed. They came to see the two men in whom so much hope will be invested, hope that Nigeria will soon experience widespread economic renaissance, robust security, and lasting unity. They came in the full spirit of togetherness, yet religion was the last thing on their minds.

They came to bear witness to the public presentation many thought would never happen.

They came to see the All Progressives Congress (APC) unveil the other half of its presidential candidacy. Yes, the hall was filled beyond capacity, and throughout the proceedings, Nigerians kept testing the hall’s will to take more. But it was all worth it as the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, raised the hand of his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. It was a proud moment that will linger in the hearts and minds of true progressives for a long time.

If Nigeria’s true success is all that matters, the religion of both men would be less important to anyone who saw them up there, arm-in-arm like comrades. These two have cumulatively 16 years of the most effective, energetic and cerebral state-level governance in Nigeria’s history. Just as Asiwaju Tinubu led Lagos in the turbulent times of Lagos’ nascent democracy, so did Sen. Shettima govern his Borno masterfully through the pains of insurgency and strife. When it was easier to cut and run, these men stood firm and fought for the people. Their incredible belief in themselves, their sense of mission and the team they had built make them some of the finest examples of leadership in politics the country has ever known. That they are both on the same presidential ticket is not only fortunate, but it is even prophetic.

If anyone had any doubt about Sen. Shettima’s cerebral mind, those doubts were quickly cleared within minutes of him reading his speech. He demonstrated that he understood the place of his forerunners on the progressives family tree and acknowledged their contributions to his personal growth and the country’s considerable success in the last seven years. He then thanked the Progressive Governors for their sacrifice and nobility to do the fair thing and allow the popular will of the people to prevail at the Presidential Primary Election.

He quickly and fearlessly addressed the elephant in the garden… the issue of a Muslim-Muslim ticket. Just read his words and marvel at his excellent reasoning…

“This ticket isn’t an imposition; it’s an outcome of democracy at its practical best and based on the aggregation of the ideas and insights of our great party’s stakeholders. If this was an unpopular option, as the cast of partisan provocateurs has attempted to paint, there wouldn’t have been the tonnes of goodwill messages, especially from Christians, from all over the country. This ticket is a Nigerian project, not a sectional agenda that the frightened camps have been struggling to sensationalize.

“I’m sincerely proud of the rational citizens, who view this as nothing but a pragmatic permutation to defeat our opponents at the polls and based on acknowledgement and implementation of the candid perspectives of our Christian brothers and sisters in the APC, who, like us, are bound by the passion for us to retain power, to deepen the delivery of unifying and transformative governance, to Nigerians.

“About thirty years ago, Nigerians from both sides of the Niger came together to market the ideals of a ticket like ours. They overlooked the pedestrian attempts to politicize the religious affiliations of the presidential candidate and running mate. They yielded to the message of hope and the manifesto of prosperity promised them. The MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe ticket defied the stereotype of Nigerians as hopelessly sectional and incapable of prioritizing reason over sentiments. Even though it was opposed by the same agents that doubted its success, that ticket has remained the best moment of our various experiments with democracy so far.

“This reincarnation of the 30-year-old hope that produced the late MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe came at a time the country was being pushed to the edge of anarchy, by conflict entrepreneurs, in flashy suits and babanriga. But the overwhelming endorsement of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, at the APC presidential primaries, by aspirants from the very groups predicted to reject him; and his subsequent election by delegates from the same groups is a clear message that Nigerians are beyond the stereotypes of those desperate to tear the people apart.

“The goodwill messages that have poured in, since the announcement of my selection, as running mate, to the high-performing Jagaban Borgu easily underscore the depth of hope that our people are investing in the ticket. And I do not doubt that the amplitude of this love, across the country, from Abia through to Zamfara, is an assurance that Nigerians are again prepared to choose the competence of their unifying representatives over any expression of primordial sentiments.”

There is nothing more to say here.

In his speech earlier at the event, Asiwaju Tinubu described his running mate in the most glowing words. “His career in politics and beyond stand him out from the crowd,” he said. “As a man with the talent, maturity, strength of character, and patriotism required to succeed, he has my full confidence. As a friend and brother, he has my gratitude, and as a running mate, he has my partnership.”

The former Lagos state governor said he was very much aware of the musings of Nigerians and respected that this was an emotional time in the country.

“Yet, I remain steadfast in my belief in the selection of Senator Shettima,” Asiwaju Tinubu said. “I am unwavering in my belief that he is the best person to run for office and, hopefully, govern by my side. I believe in the project this party embarked on at the moment of its foundation. I believe our diversity is our strength, and I believe that we must be victorious to achieve the greatness of which this country is capable.”

“All my life, my decisions regarding the team around and supporting me have always been guided by the principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness, and adherence to excellence. In politics, these principles are sacrosanct. Without them, there can be neither victory nor good governance. I seek both. I applied them as Governor of Lagos. I apply them again now.”

Nigerians must acknowledge that we live in an age where pragmatism has become even more important in voting for political leaders. America’s grave mistake in voting for Donald Trump in 2016 led directly to the death of over a million Americans due to his carelessness, naivety, and arrogant incompetence. The United Kingdom chose Boris Johnson to be Prime Minister… a man who had always had a torrid relationship with the truth and whose integrity was as muddied as a pig’s snout. Of course, he presided over one of the most incompetent and comical administrations in the country’s history, which unfortunately coincided with the most significant decision in decades, Brexit. His reign was disastrous, and Britain will bear the brunt for years to come. Nigeria must not make the same mistake. We must be pragmatic and vote for men that have done it before.

We must never give into religious pandering, populism or sentiment. As Asiwaju Tinubu said, “To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must, instead, break free of old thinking.”

Personally, this writer cannot wait for this to happen. And, judging by the look I saw in the faces of the thousands at the Tinubu-Shettima Unveiling, Nigerians cannot wait either. They will vote competence over religion come next year’s election. You can bet on that!