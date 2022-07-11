By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A political support group, under the auspices of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Crusade Organisation, ABATCO, has urged all Nigerians and electorate to

consider competency, dexterity, capacity, knowledge and skills in doing things as religion or ethnic consideration is not healthy in politics and polity.

ABATCO commended the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu for his decision to choose a former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima as his vice presidential candidate for the party.

The National Coordinator of ABATCO, comrade Ayeni Samuel, who made the remarks in a statement on Monday, described the choice of Shetima as the best that would give APC a landslide victory in the next year’s, 2023 general elections.

He said Nigeria has grown and developed beyond using religion or ethnics as yardstick to determine the person that would be in the position of authority,.

He therefore, appealed to Nigerians to consider competency, dexterity, capacity, knowledge and skills in doing things because religion or ethnic consideration would not help anyone.

“We didn’t ask about the religion of the pilots before flying with them likewise nobody asked about religion of the drivers of commercial bus before boarding to our destinations.

“What matter most is service for our money. In the market place, do we ask about the religion before buying goods and services,” Ayeni stated.

“The decision is a right decision which is well calculated to attract more support and votes from the northern parts of the country,” he said.

According to Ayeni,”APC will get more votes from core North considering the fact that Senator Shettima is from there. Senator Shettima has larger support of the northern which would consolidate on the winning of the party from the zones.

“Asiwaju Tinubu being a great politican would not choose less than excellent saying it is an excellent joint ticket because Senator Shettima is transparent man who believes in the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu agenda like wise he has performed excellently in Borno State as Governor, his experience would be brought to bear in taking the country to greater heights.”

Speaking on Muslim-Muslim ticket, Ayeni stressed that Tinubu as a philanthropic and a detrabilize man would give every religion, tribe and ethnic group their accorded rights and respect, assuring that Nigerians better days lie ahead as Nigerians marching to next year’s general elections.

“We want to assure you that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is always giving everyone their respect.

“He has demostrated this when he was Governor of Lagos State, every religions and tribes in Lagos enjoyed him in terms of religious tolerance.

“His wife is a Christian from a popular denomination and they have been living peacefully, that single character has demonstrated that Asiwaju Tinubu would be able to manage and govern the country with due respect and recognition to everyone.”

Ayeni said, “Let’s mobilize for the party to win next year’s general elections so as to consolidate on the gains of the democracy, from ABATCO, we trust Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in his quest to make things work for citizens.”

Vanguard News Nigeria