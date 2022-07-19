Tinubu and Shettima

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will on Wednesday unveil his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

According to a statement on Tuesday and signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the unveiling event will take place at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja at 11:00am.

“All Members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), Members of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Members of APC Caucus in the National Assembly, Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Presidential Aspirants at the June 2022 Special National Convention, APC State Chairmen, APC State Secretaries and APC State Organising Secretaries, are, hereby, invited to witness this landmark Official Unveiling of our Great Party’s Vice Presidential Candidate,” Argungu said.

Recall the event earlier slated for last week, was postponed over the unavailability of some party’s stakeholders in the nation’s capital city.