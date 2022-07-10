.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate for the 2023 General Elections, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has officially announced former Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno as his running mate.

Tinubu made the announcement on Sunday while briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Daura, Katsina State, Buhari’s home state.

NAN reports that the APC presidential candidate was in Daura to pay Sallah homage to Buhari as well as intimate him of his decision to pick Shettima as his running mate.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State had on Saturday revealed that Tinubu had settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

NAN reports that already APC Vice Presidential nominee, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari had in a statement issued on Saturday announced his decision to step down as APC VP nominees.

He said his decision followed a crucial discussion he had with the APC presidential flag-bearer, Bola Tinubu.

The statement read in part: ”This is to inform our esteemed party leaders under our able President Muhammadu Buhari, teeming party members and the great people of Nigeria, of the outcome of a crucial discussion I just had with the flag-bearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

”Recall that I had the singular honour and privilege of being nominated as the running-mate to Asiwaju Tinubu last month after a keenly contested presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

”But, after much reflection and wider consultations, I now wish to step down. I realized that my decision will enable Asiwaju have more latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position our party to win the coming elections, with the support of the people of Nigeria.

”In stepping down, I believe I can still serve our party and the country in several other capacities.”

Masari further revealed that he had since submitted his letter of withdrawal as the vice presidential Candidate to Bola TInubu in the forthcoming election.

”I wish to confirm that I have submitted my withdrawal letter and affidavit to that effect as the Vice Presidential Candidate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TInubu in the coming elections.

”On behalf of myself and family, I wish to sincerely thank Asiwaju Tinubu — the Incoming President, Insha Allah — for his trust in me and we promise to remain steadfast in our support for him and the party.”