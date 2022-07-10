By Nwafor Sunday

Tinubu Campaign Organization, TCO, has confirmed the withdrawal of Alhaji Ibrahim Masari as the running-mate to Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Disclosing this in statement signed by Honorable James Faleke, Interim National Coordinator of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organization, obtained by Vanguard, TCO opined that the organization has been briefed of Masari’s withdrawal, noting that the decision is an opportunity for Tinubu to take decision that will further enhance the chances of their great party in the 2023 elections.

Read the statement below:

“This is to inform and confirm that Alhaji Ibrahim Masari has stepped down as Vice Presidential nominee to the flag-bearer of APC in the 2023 presidential elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Alhaji Masari has communicated his decision to us from Saudi Arabia. He is on haj

“While saluting Alhaji Masari’s sacrifice, we believe this will give Asiwaju Tinubu an opportunity to take a decision that will further enhance the chances of our great party in the 2023 elections.”