The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has arrived at Daura, Katsina State to pay homage to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the same vein, Tinubu is reportedly expected to brief the President on his choice of running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

A report published earlier in Vanguard mooted that former Borno Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima is the favoured candidate pitched by Tinubu’s campaign team.

Recall that News Agency of Nigeria also reported in one of its bulletins on Sunday that the vice-presidential candidate will be unveiled to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the party in his hometown in Daura.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has landed in Kastina where he will pay homage to President @MBuhari at this country home in Daura for Sallah . He is accompanied Senator Yayi, Honourable Faleke as well as Honourable Minister Chief Sunday Dare. Recieved by Kastina Governor H.E Masari pic.twitter.com/GHNr8b827T — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) July 10, 2022

Buhari has been in Daura since Friday for the Eid-el Kabir celebration.

"The vice-presidential nominee may most likely be a former governor and senator from the Northeast part of Nigeria.

“The person is also by accident of birth a Muslim, confirming what Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said on Saturday that Tinubu had settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket,’’ the source said.

The source added that in picking the running mate, Tinubu was not thinking about religion, but about competence, exposure and intellectual depth of the candidate.

“The considerations given for the choice of a running mate were dictated by the need to choose an individual capable of working with the presidential candidate to take Nigeria to greater heights,’’ the source said.