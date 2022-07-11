Tinubu, APC made excellent choice in Shettima, says Ahmed Lawan

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

By Miftaudeen Raji

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, made an excellent choice in Senator Kashim Shettima as the party’s vice presidential candidate for 2023 general elections.

Lawan made the assertion in a statement issued via his verified Twitter on Monday

According to Lawan, Shettima, a former two-term Governor of Borno State, entered public service with impeccable credentials, which he has burnished by demonstrating great competence, integrity and courage in all the positions that he has held.

The Senate noted that Shettima’s background in academics and the private sector prepared him for the achievements that he has recorded in politics as governor and since his election to the Senate in 2019.

He said: “A loyal and committed member of our party, Senator Shettima has what it takes to be an excellent running mate to our flag bearer, and Insha Allah, the Vice President of Federal Republic of Nigeria from next year.

“We of the North-East Caucus of the APC attest that Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima is the right man for the job and that he will be an able and loyal lieutenant to our incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Insha Allah.

“We as a caucus pledge our full cooperation and support to our candidates as we march again towards another resounding victory in the general elections,” he said.

He further said: “We enjoin all members of our party across Nigeria too to give the APC Standard bearer and his running mate their utmost support.

“We also assure Nigerians that the choices that our party has made in our presidential ticket are for the best of our country.

May God bless our great country, Nigeria,” he added.

While congratulating Shettima on his nomination, Lawan said, “On behalf of myself and the North-East Caucus of our great party, the APC, I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, on his nomination as the running mate to our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 general elections.”

Recall that the presidential candidate the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had earlier announced Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential.

The announcement of Shettima replaced Kabiru Masari, whose name was earlier submitted as a place holder to meet the July 15 required deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Commission had required political parties to submit the final names of their presidential candidates and running mates.

Tinubu is believed to have narrowed down his running mate options to either Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State or his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Vanguard News