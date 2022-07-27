.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Presidency last night took a swipe at the opposition senators especially those of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over the threat to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari as a result of the worsening security situation in the country, describing members of the main opposition party as confused people.

The Presidency also said that what the people require from the PDP Senators was their collaboration in the efforts of the government to solve the problems Nigerians face on a daily basis.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the presidency said President Muhammadu Buhari administration was committed to finding lasting solutions to the emerging security threats, including those left behind by the PDP administration.

The statement read: “The performative and babyish antics of those senators staging a walk out notwithstanding, Senate President Ahmad Lawan’s refusal on Wednesday to entertain the ridiculous motion to impeach our President was quite appropriate and correct.

“Rather than making a mockery out of voters by trying to imitate what they see in America, the opposition would be well advised that their time would be better spent tackling the pressing issues Nigerians face, such as the current global cost of living crisis.

“Their continued failure to do so goes some way to explaining why they remain in opposition.

“In contrast, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to finding lasting solutions to the emerging security threats, including those left behind by the PDP in the South-South, the Northeast and throughout the federation.

“In the last 24 hours, two more Chibok girls were freed, in addition to the three brought home last week.

“These kinds of headline grabbing stunts for which the opposition is now well known serve no one, least of all their constituents. We would respectfully remind them that it is those same constituents that they were elected to serve, and are paid to do so with public money.

“We would welcome their collaboration in our efforts to solve the problems Nigerians face on a daily basis. No one is asking them to waste their time attempting to impeach a democratically elected President at the end of his second term – certainly not their constituents.

“They should ask themselves: do they want to be in government or do they want to be in the headlines? If they want to be in government they should start acting like it and stop undermining Nigerian voters.”