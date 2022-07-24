Princess Margaret Obaigbena

Princess Margaret Obaigbena, nee Usifoh who is the mother of Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Thisday/Arise Group would be buried on August 20, 2022.

The 88-year-old Dame of Anglican Church who died on the 16th of June, 2022 was a former chief nursing officer in the defunct Bendel State. She also served as special adviser to three former governors of Delta State.

According to the programme of passage released by the Royal family of Owa kingdom, Delta State, a commemorative birthday and day of tribute will hold on August 16 between 12:00pm – 3:00pm at Owa-Oyibu, Delta State.

On August 19, a lying in state is scheduled to hold from 11:00am while service of songs holds between 4:00pm – 9:00pm at Obaigbena Family Compound, Delta State – wake keeping holds on the same day from 9:00pm.

The funeral service holds on August 20 between 11:00am – 1:00pm with a private burial scheduled between 1:00pm – 2:00pm. On August 21, an outing service will hold between 9:00am -12:00pm all in Owa-Oyibu, Delta State.

Meanwhile, it was stated in the programme of passage that flights are available to intending guests at no cost but must be pre-booked.

