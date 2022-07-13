Kachikwu (left) and Moghalu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has appealed to the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to shelve their strike and go back to the classroom.

Kachikwu made the appeal while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Read Also: Muslim-Muslim Ticket: We can’t campaign for Tinubu again —Northern APC Christians

While noting that the government cannot meet their demands, Kachikwu pleaded with the Nigerian university teachers to make a sacrifice and return to class in the interest of Nigerian students.

“This government can’t afford to pay your demands, they are broke, they can’t give what they don’t have.

“Please go back to classes and save the future of our children,” he said.

In his plea, he said, “Lecturers, go back to your classes, you have sacrificed before, sacrifice one more time for the sake of our children.

“Our medical personnel are leaving the country in droves. Nobody cares.

“Who will staff our hospitals, who will treat the sick? Are we going to leave healthcare to quacks?”

Vanguard News