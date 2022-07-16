.

•Grateful they first released his pregnant wife

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Muhammad Daiyabu is one of the victims of the Abuja- Kaduna train attack of March 28, 2022. Daiyabu whose pregnant wife was earlier released by the terrorists, also regained freedom together with six others last Saturday. He narrates his experience in captivity Excerpts:

How does it feel to be free?

I am appealing to the government to meet their( terrorists)demands so that the remaining victims can be freed. The most worrisome part is the fate of the remaining people left in the bush, about 44 victims including four children and an 85-year-old woman are still in captivity.

How were you treated in the forest?

They treated us well and even slaughtered six cows for us. They fed us throughout our three months stay in captivity.

It was reported that you were beaten by snakes, scorpions and other reptiles in the forest?

Several reports circulating on social media about us being beaten by snakes are false. These false reports circulated in the media were causing more harm than good to the victims still in captivity. The terrorists killed about 10 snakes and two scorpions in the forest. So the information that we were beaten by snakes is false as no one was beaten by a snake.

What is the condition of the remaining victims?

The remaining victims are alive and well, My mother who is battling high blood pressure, almost collapsed when she heard that we were being bitten by snakes.

But it was reported that one victim was shot in his leg?

One of the captives was shot in an accidental discharge by one of the captors’ children who was playing with a gun. The bullet brushed one of us on the stomach but thank God it did not go through. Our abductors were very worried when the incident happened and they apologized for it.

Were you beaten by the terrorists while in captivity?

After my release, I heard many stories which were not true. Being in captivity is not something you will wish for your enemy. Immediately we were captured, our captors untied us and kept telling us that their issues are not with us, but with the government. They took care of us, they did not beat, harm, or maltreat us and in the 100 days that I spent there, they slaughtered six cows for us to feed.

Those who fell ill in the forest, who took care of them?

When we were sick, they did their best to provide drugs and what I will never forget is what they did for my pregnant wife by setting her free. This shows that they have pity in their hearts.