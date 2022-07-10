IDOLATRY is a big tree with so many branches, one of which is Iconolatry. Iconolatry is the sentimental reverence or honour given to graven or carved wooden or bronze images of objects or given to pictures of loved ones. The sentimental reverence given to printed, carved or graven or wooden image of the “cross”, is the peak of idolatry in Christianity.

A few religious organizations of the Christian faith put their faith in the cross and see it as a protection from danger and a refuge from all powers of darkness. But the truth is that the cross on which Christ was crucified with other two malefactors was merely a gallows used by the Romans, to hang malefactors or criminals before Christ was born.

This gallows was made up of two pieces of wood, placed transversely on one another. It was on this wooden gallows that the Romans nailed Jesus Christ and the other two condemned criminals – Luke 23:32-33. The gallows was an accursed tree. (Galatians 3:13b)

The sign of the “Cross” came into existence, first, amongst the Chaldeans, who were magicians. It started with the letter ‘T’ known as TAU in the Chaldeans language, and was applied for magical purposes. From the letter ‘T’, the cross, began to take different shapes like the ones below. In pagan nations, the circle on top of the ‘T’ and the one that has cross inside, as seen in the picture represents the sun-god known as Tammuz mentioned in Ezekiel 8:14b.

There is hardly a pagan nation where the sign of the cross is not found. These pagan nations believe that the cross is a sign of life. For example, Bacchus, the god of the Buddhists religion is an image of a human head, with a head-tie, adorned with many crosses, round about this head-tie, as seen in the picture. Therefore, the sign of the cross is a pagan emblem and had never been a Christian emblem!

Jesus said in Matthew 16:24: “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.” This cross is a doctrine of Christ which teaches self-denial, suffering persecution, need, and tribulation for His name’s sake. It also means to be dead to sin, and to be crucified unto the world, as Paul said in Galatians 6:14: “But God forbid that I should glory, save in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world is crucified unto me, and I unto the world.” Therefore, the cross for us as Christians, is not the physical wooden or metal cross that we see, touch or handle, or the ones that are worn, in ignorance, as chains around the necks by majority of believers in Christ even by some clergymen.

The enemies of the cross of Christ, mentioned by Paul in Philippians 3:18-19, are Christians who do not want to suffer persecution for the sake of Christ, because of the god of their belly and the earthly things which they mind. Whereas, the Spirit of God says if Christians must live godly in Christ Jesus, they shall suffer persecution in their places of work, in their families, etc

(2 Timothy 3:12) This is part of the cross Jesus says Christians must take up, if they must follow Him.

