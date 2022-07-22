Over 300 creatives converged at “The Meet” in Enugu. The creative networking event held at “The Playground ” by Blueprintafric, a subsidiary of Blueafric Media devoted to relaying Africa’s stories and highlighting accomplishments by Africans in the diaspora.

The event, sponsored by Blueafric Media and Xend Finance, was a social gathering for creatives of all generations to meet, network, and build a bridge between generations while figuring out how to take the creative community worldwide.

The buzz is still ongoing on social media as it saw Enugu’s biggest creatives mingle with others in the industry.

At the event, the Xend Finance’s Head of Growth, Ms Mercy Emmanuel introduced Xend and what the brand offered to its users. She implored the youths of Enugu to hedge their savings and finances against the rising inflation by saving in stable currencies on the Xend app.

Ms Emmanuel also disclosed that Xend Finance was offering a free trip to Dubai as a package of their summer savings promo. She noted that all users needed to do was to “save a minimum of 3 thousand dollars between now and the 31st of August.”

Blueafric Media’s CEO, Christian “Brain” Okoli welcomed the invitees to “The Playground”, thanking them for showing up.

“We created “the Meet” to celebrate creatives in the southeast; a way to show profound appreciation for their hard work and consistency in putting the east on the map,” Mr Okoli said. “The event was also a way to encourage them and give them a deserving recognition for using their various platforms to advocate for social change among other causes.”

Mr Okoli also hinted at further events slated to appreciate creatives and present a networking platform for them.