By Ephraim Oseji

The Film Conversation (TFC) is a media startup determined to improve the quality of conversations around Nigerian movies through the art and science of journalism.

Seasoned film and entertainment journalists curate insightful reviews of Nollywood films while offering thorough analyses of contemporary issues, and the emergence of industry trends, lead robust conversations with industry stakeholders about the art and business of films and provide a structure for accurate documentation and critique of the art-form.

The ingenious media organisation, led by Yousuph Adebayo Grey, Founder/Editor-in-chief, an award-winning entertainment journalist of the prestigious NMMA Olu Aboderin Prize for Entertainment Journalist of the Year 2021 and Atunwa Omolara, Co-Founder/Administrative

Director, a project and business development executive with ample experiment in product design and business development is focused on feature films, short films and web series.

Together they share a vision to create the most respected voice on film journalism in Nigeria, as TFC will improve the Nigerian cinematic experience, promote film festival culture, and give in-depth appraisals of the film industry which will bring about more evoking stories, standardised practices and improved production techniques that invariably will contribute to the development of filmmaking in Nigeria and eventually Africa.

“Documenting the industry is significant to its development, there has to be calibrated effort to appropriately document these defining moments for the industry right now as a reference for the future.”

“These start from amplifying its wins, critiquing its creative output and opening up several channels of conversations between the producers and the consumers of-the-art ditto for the

policymakers.”

“We’ve seen what this kind of concerted effort could do. It is doing it for Afrobeats; it can do it for Nollywood as well” – Yousuph Adebayo Grey.

The Film Conversation is gearing up to launch the project #DocumentNollywood in partnership with Wikipedia in the 4th quarter of 2022.

The project will document a thousand Nollywood films from yesteryears and recent times and have submissions of articles on them approved on the free encyclopedia platform.

This initiative by the media organisation will ensure proper documentation of these films alongside the commentaries for future references.

Also, TFC will launch its monthly Twitter Space series, ‘In Conversation with…’ where selected filmmakers and actors will unearth the backstory and creative journey of their films, to the delight of their audience.

The organisation in the meantime offers bespoke content-driven promotions, and consultations on the film business, distribution networks, exhibitions, and intellectual property Infringement.