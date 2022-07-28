Globally, the fashion industry represent an indispensable part of the economy. The rapid changes in fashion trends and demand have made fashion and its waste to double over the past 20 years.

While the fashion sector is booming, increasing attention has been brought to the impressive range of negative environmental impacts that the industry is responsible for. Fashion production makes up 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions, dries up water sources, and pollutes rivers and streams. Also, 85% of all textiles go to the dumpsites each year, and washing some types of clothes sends significant amount of microplastics into the ocean.

This calls for the need to adopt eco-friendly processes in the production of fashion items such as clothes, shoes, bags and accessories. Fashion industries and Non-governmental organisations have been taking the lead to introduce eco-friendly items made from recycled wastes into the market.

Ecobaams initiative is at the forefront of this course. The organisation solves the problem of environmental pollution through waste recycling into eco-friendly fashion products. They recycle plastic bottles, nylon bags, old textiles, disposable plates and other recyclable wastes materials into sustainable fashion items like shoes, bags and accessories.

EcoBaams amplifies climate actions to save the earth from effects of environmental degradation. Beyond this, the organisation is committed to sensitizing the public on proper waste management, community sanitation and sustainability.

As industries play their roles to accelerate the journey towards environmental sustainability, it is also important to get maximum support from the government. This includes providing an enabling scheme for collection of plastics and other recyclable materials as well as infrastructure investment for building clean and sustainable cities in Nigeria.

RELATED NEWS