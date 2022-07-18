By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono weekend disclosed that over 35,000 scholars have benefitted from the interventions of the fund in the last ten years.

Arc. Echono who made this known while speaking to newsmen in Otukpo where he attended the second year Anniversary of the Federal University of Health Science, FUHSO, Otukpo, Benue State explained that tertiary institutions’ staff from Graduate Assistants to Masters and PhD holders were being sponsored by the Fund to higher qualifications both within and outside the country.

The Executive Secretary who highlighted the areas of intervention of TETFund said “by the law establishing TETFund, we have five areas of intervention.

“Basically to resuscitate and reposition education in our country. So we intervene in the area of physical infrastructure to help our universities, again we call, them beneficiary institutions, limited to universities, polytechnics and colleges of education that are owned either by the federal government or state governments that are enlisted with us.

“And for these institutes we provide things like lecture theatre, academic office buildings, classrooms, laboratories, libraries, including roads, water and other things that go with providing good environment for teaching and learning. Which is physical infrastructure.

“We undertake what we call academic staff development. We help scholars who are employed in the universities to obtain higher qualifications. We sponsor them for Masters, PhD and even those with PhD we sponsored them for what we call post doctoral programme. That is in the area of academics; and we have done more than 35,000 of this in the last 10 years.

“And we will continue to do that every year. We have students both at home and abroad. Our current impetus now is to focus on our first generation universities and specialized universities to act as hubs for training. So we are trying to look inwards because many of our universities have acquired the right faculties and expertise to be able to do some of the trainings locally. So a lot of them will be done.

“We are also going into partnerships, we have been around the world forging partnerships, I just came back from Belgium some institutions there will be partnering us. The French Government has offered tuition free programs. In Brazil we signed agreement with 40 institutions who are offering spaces to our scholars now at zero tuition. And because of the scarcity of foreign exchange, we are trying to forge those to make our Naira travel a little bit longer through a dual programme of focusing locally. And for the foreign one, through partnerships.”