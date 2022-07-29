By Kingsley Omonobi

Indications have emerged showing that terrorists who attacked the Army Check-point at Zuma Rock on Thursday night killed one soldier while two other soldiers sustained injuries (Wounded In Action), as a result of the gun-fight that ensued.

Sources disclosed that while many of the terrorist’s came on Motorcycles, others came in a Hilux Van to launch the attack at the check-point which is located at the boundary between FCT and Niger State.

Troops of 102 battalion of the Presidential Guard’s Brigade who are responsible for manning the check-point were said to have put on a gallant response during the gun-fight leading to some of the terrorist’s sustaining gunshot wounds which also made them to flee.

Recall that a reinforcement team was dispatched to the scene of the surprise attack on Friday night with artillary weapons which further boosted troop’s response against the terrorists.

A source said authorities of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army have further deployed a reinforcement team from headquarters to beef up security within 102 Battalion barracks and FCT environ’s as the military is now taking the threat’s of terrorist’s attack more seriously.

