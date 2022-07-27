.

...As Ansaru tactically withdraws

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists have on Monday 25th July, 2022 around 6:00pm, attacked Damari community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on motorcycles wielding sophisticated weapons.

Locals said the terrorists had invaded Damari town of Kazage Ward in the Eastern part of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area on several occasions.

Last Monday; the hoodlums killed three people, namely; Hashimu Dan-Daura, Nazifi Adamu and Alhaji Dangude.

Ishaq Usman Kasai,the Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU),told journalists on Wednesday night that “the terrorists operated in the town stylishly and unchallenged for about an hour.”

According to him; ” the terrorists also returned the following day on 26th July, 2022 around 6:00pm, forcefully looted many shops of traders in the town and on their way back to the forests kidnapped 13 persons at Hayin-Gada of the same Damari community.”

“The attacks came after Ansaru members who were considered to be defending the locals deserted the area for about four days now.”

It could be recall that, Ansaru members clashed with the bandits when they earlier invaded the town on 13th July, 2022 where damages were made to the town including burning of private hospital, two vehicles and one shop.

However, following the recent series of attacks, residents, including women and children, continued to flee the community for safety.

The locals therefore called on Government to address the continued loss of lives and property in the area.