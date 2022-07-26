By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the ban of motorcycles in some parts of the FCT by the FCTA, the FCT Command on Tuesday commenced the enforcement of the ban on Okada.

The FCT Police Command said it activated the enforcement after it held several meetings with the various heads of motorcycle units across the Territory at the various Divisional and Area command AORs.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Josephine Adeh said, “Today (Tuesday) 26th July 2022, motorcycles numbering about 20 were arrested by Operatives of the Durumi Divisional Police Headquarters on an Enforcement round for violating the ban.

“The motorcycles were taken to the Division and subsequently handed over to the VIO for screening.

“Upon sighting the VIO at the Division, the errant motorcyclist in their number decided to obstruct the VIO from moving out of the station and started attacking the officers.

“The police swung into action, dispersing the violent motorcyclists who took to the street to express their displeasure the situation was properly managed.

“No life was lost nor properties damaged. normalcy has since been restored.

“The command urges members of the public not to panic, and to go about their lawful business while monitoring of the area and surveillance continues.