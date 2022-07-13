.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The fragile peace being enjoyed in Kebbi state was on Sallah day threaten in Argungu local government of Kebbi state as Salihu Ahmed KC Argungu local government chairman of the ruling APC ordered the arrest of five men believed to be a loyalist of the former Senate leader Dr Yahya Abdullahi and who are also members of the opposition peoples democratic party ( PDP) in Argungu.

The incident which was confirmed by his media aid Jamilu Gulma happened on Sallah day at the Eid praying ground Argungu where he alleged to have been verbally assaulted by the five men he got arrested by the police at Argungu.

According to Gulma the arrest raised tension and threaten the peace of the town as hundreds of youths occupied the police station preventing the police from taking the accused to police headquarters Birnin Kebbi, the angry youths who spent the night at the police station ensured the suspect remains in police custody in Argungu.

However, the suspect who include Alhaji Haliru Karo Gulma, Sani Umar (Nakafira) Sani , Basiru kala and Adamu Matumbuli were on Wednesday arraigned before a magistrate court in Agungu on count charges of verbal assault and criminal conspiracy charges which they denied.

According to a human rights lawyer Ahmad Abubakar fingila the defence counsel said that, the suspect only said whoever is against Argungu emirate should remain cursed as the statement the five suspect made but didnt in any way insulted the chairman.

Magistrate Muntari Tafarki who presided over the case has remanded in prison custody the five suspects the ill next sitting of the court to douse tension.

Efforts to get the complainant’s side of the story were unsuccessful as didn’t reply text messages and didn’t answer repeated calls made to his line as of the time of filling this report.