By Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

THERE was tension in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, Friday, following an attempt by suspected herdsmen to attack the railway station in the community.

Though, details of the incident were sketchy at press time, it was learned that the armed men were repelled by members of the community’s vigilante team who were patrolling the area after a gun duel.

Sources said there were no casualties as the hoodlums were

chased into the bush by the vigilante.

The incident sent jitters to residents of the community, with some sources saying that the armed men were suspected herdsmen.

Reacting to the development, Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said there was no reason for panic.

He said: “There were suspected hoodlums around the train station and the vigilante chased them out of the place, but nobody was arrested.

“The train station and the route to the train station are very safe because the Divisional Police Officer and his men always patrol the area and they always go there to escort passengers from the rail station.”