Tems continues to be the leading vibe in the country and overseas as she lends her voice to the trailer of Marvel Studio’s latest production; Wakanda Forever.

The Nigerian singer and international ‘IT’ girl, Tems, has notched her belt with another global achievement.

Over the two minutes and some seconds long emotional trailer which had premiered on the 23rd of July in Comic Con, Tems sang a cover of Bob Marley’s No, Woman No Cry with a Kendrick Lamar sample of Alright.

This exploit comes on the heels of the singer’s double win at the recently concluded Black Entertainment Awards and another win some days after from the Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Organisation named the Raymond Weil International Award.