Technoblade: Minecraft game YouTuber dies of cancer at 23

A screengrab of Technoblade playing (his hands are top left)

By Miftaudeen Raji

US based Minecraft YouTuber, Technoblade, is dead. The internet game wizard died at the age of 23. His family confirmed the death of the gamer in an emotional farewell video posted on his behalf.

Technoblade, who died of cancer, had maintained a concealed identity until his passing.

His death was announced in a video entitled “so long nerds,” where his father could be heard calling the late gamer “the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for”.

It will be recalled that Technoblade had earlier revealed to his fans that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The father read a farewell message, written hours before his death.

The message reads partly, “Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you’re watching this, I am dead.”

He went on to reveal that his real name was in fact Alex, reminiscing about the time he had tricked viewers into believing his name was Dave.

“Thank you all for supporting my content over the years,” he continued. “If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life,” it concluded.

The late YouTuber, before his death, won the Minecraft tournaments and millions of fans who celebrate his talent and life in a humorous way while playing the game.

In a fundraising video posted in February, Tecnoblade informed fans that he had undergone chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a limb salvage operation, which followed a painful tumour developed in his right arm.

Technoblade disclosed his cancer diagnosis in August 2021. He said he mistook the initial pain for a feeling of repetitive stress or injury due to excessive gaming.

But, after his arm became swollen, the gamer visited the hospital, and was eventually diagnosed with cancer.

The US internet game sensation came into the limelight through his live streaming and posting clips of himself having fun with the sandbox video game.

He has 11.2 million subscribers, with 988 videos to his YouTube channel, where he bio reads: “I play video games too much. I might not be the best, but I do have hot elbows.”

Minecraft is a sandbox video game developed by Mojang. The game was created by Markus “Notch” Persson in the Java programming language.

It was first made public in May 2009 before fully releasing in November 2011, following several early private testing versions with Notch stepping down and Jens “Jeb” Bergensten taking over development.

As of 2021, Minecraft has since been ported to several other platforms and is the best-selling video game of all time, with over 238 million copies sold and nearly 140 million monthly active users.

Vanguard News