By Moses Nosike

Frontline non-denominational Christian ministry, The Elevation Church (TEC) is set to equip the young with the requisite skills and capacity to stand out, at the yearly Navigate Conference for teenagers.

This year’s conference will hold in two batches; first on the Island between July 25 and July 29, 2022, while the second conference will take place on the Mainland between August 1 and August 5, 2022, with each of them offering a virtual online experience in Lagos.

Themed: “DARE”, the 2022 Navigate Conference has a rich curriculum developed to inspire teenagers to step into the full expression of the gifts, talents and interests, by engendering teamwork, spiritual wholesomeness, and overall character development in teenagers, to close the developmental gap that exists among teenagers, and bridge the mentorship and relational gaps between teenagers and adults and strengthen teen-parent/guardian relationships.

According to Global Lead Pastor, TEC, Godman Akinlabi, the Navigate Conference is geared towards preparing the next generation with the right mindset and requisite skills to guarantee a thriving future.

“These curricula will provide our wards with strong internal filters to engage external influences and remain in right standing afterwards. We are not only raising leaders, but kingdom influencers, who are resilient, gritty, adaptable, capable of managing diversity, and thriving in it”.

Akinlabi further said that the skills they will learn will further ensure that professionally, they are future-proof, and just like in sports, if you start early enough and learn from great teachers, you have a higher propensity to become one of the greats yourself.

At the Navigate Conference, teenagers will benefit from the wealth of experience of their mentors, and lessons on self-esteem, leadership, nation-building, personal & group productivity, and more at the Navigate Conference.

It also offers them the chance to learn current and future-relevant skills such as web design, baking, music production, writing, cinematography, French for beginners, animation graphics design, photo editing, digital content creation, film production/film editing, and more.