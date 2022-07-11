As part of efforts aimed at supporting the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, two groups, Felix Otomewo & Friends and Delta Conectz have combined forces to strategize on ways to garner support for the Governorship candidate.

Felix Otomewo, Convener, TFO for Oborevwori, in a meeting on Sunday 10th July 2022 in London assured Comrade Reuben Umukoro (JP), CNA, ACTI, SSA to Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Political Matters and National Coordinator, Delta Conectz, that TFO have been calm and more determined to work for the victory of Rt Hon Oborevwori after the Federal High Court Judgement, Abuja

According to the groups, a victory for the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt Hon Oborevwori is a victory for all Deltans, adding that the groups are solidly behind the State PDP Governorship Candidate.

On his part Comrade Umukoro posited that Rt Oborevwori remains the Governorship candidate of the PDP in Delta State following last Friday notice of appeal with nine grounds filed at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

He called for cooperation between all supporters groups for the State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon. to ensure that there is a united front for him.