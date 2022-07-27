By Elizabeth Osayande

Teach For Nigeria, a non-profit organization, recently launched its 2022 incubation hub program, to help alumni scale their education innovations from the project or prototype stage to an enterprise.

The incubation hub first launched in 2020, as part of Teach For Nigeria’s commitment to support the alumni community of its 2-year fellowship programme will this year focus on areas of: childhood education; teachers training and development; education in emergencies or conflict areas; poverty; hunger;research; and policy.

The programme builded on Teach for Nigeria’s long-term strategy designed to proffer solutions to challenges identified within the education sector, will have selected participants provided with relevant training and practical knowledge to build, scale up and sustain their businesses through a 3-month intensive training targeted at national and systems-level social change.

Speaking during the launch, Folawe Omikunle, CEO, Teach For Nigeria said: “We know that the challenge of education inequity is not one that Teach for Nigeria alone can solve but we are very clear about our mission in really developing, galvanising, cultivating as many dynamic leaders as possible who will share with us in this mission and vision and we will continue to serve as catalyst to ensure they are able to crystalize solutions across the ecosystem.”

A Teach for Nigeria alumni and a participant, Zainab Akintayo stated: “I am excited to have been selected as one of the participants for the 2022 incubation hub. Through these initiatives, we are building a vision of what inclusive education should look like. I am excited about scaling up my Smart Garden Initiative birthed to improve food security of poor households and teach students how to launch their personal gardens at home”

Alumni selected for the 2022 incubation hub will have access to 3 months intensive hybrid ideation workshop and bootcamp, opportunity to win seed funding up one million Naira, and access to post programme support and mentoring by seasoned entrepreneurs.