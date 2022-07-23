.

… Likens Humanitarian Situation to Russia-Ukraine Feud

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Lawmaker representing Ussa State Constituency in Taraba state House of Assembly, Habila Timothy has cried out over the worsening humanitarian situation in his constituency.

This followed the motion of matters of urgent public importance raised during plenary last Wednesday by Federal Lawmaker representing Ussa/Takum/Donga/Yangtu SDA, Rimamnde Shawulu, in the House of Representative.

Timothy who briefed newsmen Saturday, in Jalingo, the state capital said no fewer than 120,000 persons including women and children have been displaced by bandits in some communities of Ussa and Takum LGA

He said the humanitarian situation can be likened to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine Feud, thus calling on government to step in before his constituents are totally wiped out.

He also noted that the bandits have resorted to mutilation of their victims.

He however called on the international community to turn their attention to the ongoing killings in the state.

He also appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Taraba sate government and other humanitarian agencies to provide relief items for those currently displaced by the killings.