Some beneficiaries.

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state and Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha has sponsored the treatment of 5,250 persons with eye defects across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The eye care exercise which commenced Monday in Donga local government area of the stat, would span a period of three weeks across the three senatorial zones.

Bwacha said the gesture was primarily to give succour to residents of the state who cannot afford the cost of their treatment.

He said the free eye screening and treatment is open to all residents of Taraba state.

He further disclosed that a team of experienced ophthalmologists among others have been assembled to help restore the sight of those with lost vision and help those prone to blindness.

A statement from the Bwacha Campaign Organisation enjoined those visually-impaired to take advantage of the free treatment.

According to the group, “Wukari council would take its turn on Tuesday, Ibbi on Wednesday, before the team moves to Gassol on Thursday. “The eye centre team will split into two and take the exercise simultaneously to Bali and Gashaka councils, Sardauna and Kurmi on from Friday before returning to Jalingo by the weekend of August 3.”

Vanguard News