By Gabriel Olawale

Haven worked with the big shots in Nigeria’s Music Industry such as IYanya, Candy Bleaks, DJ Fizzy, Kabex, Ichaba among others, multitalented Singer, Nwuba Precious, whose stage name is WB Sickah is set to drop another hit single titled ‘Low in Works.’

Born to a Yoruba and Igbo parents and brought up in Ondo state, WB Sickah is exceptionally good as a Songwriter, Singer and lyricist and is the next big artiste to watch out for in Nigeria’s music scene.

After his last single titled ‘Fine Girl,’ which he featured Iyanya was a big success, WB Sickah is this time teaming up with one of Lagos finest Producer, Runtinz to deliver another smashing hit song which he titled ‘Low in Works’ to his fans.

According to the Artiste who spent his childhood in the suburbs area of Ondo city, Ondo state, his interest for music developed early at a young age and he kept at it since then before he decided to take it as a profession.

Speaking about the things that inspires his music, he said, “I derive inspiration from things around me, love and everyday occurrence.’’

He also acknowledged that life of a musical act is a very tough one, stating that the first battle is lack of finance to promote songs, then comes the fear factor of not being accepted.

WB Sickah is a graduate of engineering from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo university. He sojourned back into music professionally in 2015 and has since dropped several projects.

He is also an Entrepreneur, a business mogul who has promised his fans good music.