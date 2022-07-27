.

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

SUSPECTED thugs of the Park Management System, PMS, on Wednesday, attacked an Ibadan based Transport Company, Taimez Nigeria Limited on new Ife road in Egbeda Local Government area of Oyo State, injuring company manager, Biodun Ogunkeye and vandalizing property within the premises.

Ogunkeye was later taken to a Get Well Hospital, New Gbagi for medical attention by the Egbeda Divisional Police Headquarters, Gbagi.

Speaking with Vanguard while leaving the hospital’s premises, Ogunkeye said the suspected PMS thugs invaded the company and blocked the entrance with their vehicles.

According to him, this is not the first time that members of the PMS will disrupt our operation.

“Today, as one of our loaded trucks was about to leave the yard, it was discovered that a particular vehicle has blocked the gate. I appealed to the passengers and driver of the cab to shift their vehicle but they refused.

“Instead of heeding to my calls, they became violent, descending on the driver of the truck and myself. They attacked us with dangerous weapons including cutlass and destroyed the company’s gate.

“As if this was not enough, I was bundled inside their vehicle and whisked away. They even threatened to kill and drop my dead bodies on the road. We were on our ways to their office before they made a detour and brought me to Gbagi Police station as an offender.

“One of them feigned injuries. His colleagues misinformed the police that he was unconscious.” He lamented.

All efforts by Our Coorespondent to know the name of the hospital where he was receiving medical attention were proved abortive as the police said they were yet to be properly briefed on the hospital.

As at the time of living the police station, the victim, Ogunkeye, has been locked inside the cell, pending the arrival of the other party.

Commenting on the incident, the Managing Director of the Company, Alhaji Taye Akande said: “‘The entrance of our company was forcibly taken over my NURTW and converted to bus terminal not minding the risks arising from our heavy duty trucks

“I was informed all the illegal shanties and shops blocking our company were allocated and rented out by the NURTW guys that besiege our facility.” He explained.