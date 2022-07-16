Suspected bandits ambush soldiers in Plateau community, rustle several cows

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Some security personnel attached to Operation Safe Haven, OpSH were ambushed by suspected bandits at the Kampani Zurak community of Wase local government area of Plateau State.

Some community members said the bandits arrived in the community on Saturday when residents were going about their businesses and the security personnel stationed in the area tried to repel them.

A community member who did not want to be named said one soldier was killed and another injured but the Military spokesman of OpSH, Major Ishaku Takwa, who confirmed the development said, “Yes, but no casualty.”

It would be recalled that some suspected bandits had earlier in the week invaded the Pinau community of the local government area and rustled yet to be ascertained number of cows.