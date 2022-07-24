By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday, expressed gratitude to Nigerians and all others who had sympathised with and prayed for him over his recent successful thigh surgery.

Prof. Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on Saturday, July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

His office and the hospital where he had the surgical procedure had been providing updates on his development before, during and after the operation.

However, in a personally authored message on Sunday, made available by the Presidency, Professor Osinbajo reached out to all who had sympathised with him, expressing gratitude to them and the professionals at the hospital, who attended to him.

“My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.

“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care.

“God bless you all”, the Vice President wrote in his message.