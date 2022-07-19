By Chioma Obinna

Four days after the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo was operated on his right femur at the Duchess Hospital Lagos, the management of the hospital on Tuesday said he has continued to make good progress.

The Vice President who was operated on his right femur (thigh bone) is now receiving physiotherapy and mobilising quite well on crutches, the hospital disclosed.

Professor Osinbajo was said to have been hospitalised last Saturday for a surgical procedure on account of recurrent pain in the leg following an injury he sustained while playing squash.

Giving an update on the Vice President’s condition in a press statement, the Medical Director, Dr Doyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi said the aim of this stage of his treatment was to reduce weight-bearing on his right leg while promoting healing and rehabilitation towards his usual active lifestyle.

“All aspects of the Vice President’s post-operative care have proceeded satisfactorily so far. His multi-disciplinary team of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and allied health practitioners are extremely pleased with his progress.

“We will continue to update the public as he progresses with his treatment,” he stated.