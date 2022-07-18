Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The Osinbajo Grassroots Organization, OGO, has joined Nigerians, particularly family, admirers and supporters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, in wishing the nation’s second citizen quick recovery after a successful surgical operation on his leg.

The Vice President was on Saturday, July 16, 2022 admitted to the Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos where he undergone surgery on a leg injury sustained while playing squash.

A statement conveying this wish reads: “We rejoice with the Vice President over the success of the surgical process in the first place, and we pray for your quickest healing to continue serving the nation with the best of your intellect, devotion, and commitment to God through mankind.

“The Osinbajo Grassroots Organization finds it most satisfying that Your Excellency placed preference on the Nigerian medical sector, this underscored your firm belief in the future of our great Nation and faith in our well-trained and globally competitive medical practitioners.

“There is no doubt, that this trust in our medical personnel will boost the confidence of our people, as it promises the needed assurance needed in saving the health sector and prevent daily capital flight from Nigeria into foreign nations on account of medical tourism.

“We also call on public and political office holders to emulate the Vice President in not only patronizing Nigerian health facilities, but similarly to invest in the sector to strengthen our currency, build trust and also attract needed resources through the health sector and ultimately, to safeguard the health of an average Nigerian citizen living in the country.

“We look forward to seeing you behind your desk Sir.”