By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, said President Muhammadu Buhari has told him and the other new ministers that they have much work to do.

Oprah was deployed to the Ministry of Education last week after being sworn-in by President Buhari, shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He is coming to the ministry at a time public universities in the country are on strike as a result of unresolved issues with the Federal Government.

The issues include the non-renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, controversy on the salary payment platform, among others.

The unions on strike are Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU; Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU; Non-Academic Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU and National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT.

But he has given the assurance that he would deploy all needed resources to join President Buhari in delivering democracy dividends to Nigerians

Opiah, who was speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, and former member of the House of Representatives in a statement in Abuja, said having sworn an oath to serve the country as minister, he would join other colleagues to build on the existing standards as well as established modalities for growth in the system.

The minister said he would move to work immediately to key areas of importance in the ministry, adding that the President had given them charge to contribute their quota to nation building.

He said: “President Buhari has informed us that we have much to do, hence I am prepared to move into action quickly.

“There are key areas that will be of importance in line with the desire of President Buhari’s administration aimed at improving on the quality of education Nigerians get.

“I promise to deliver on my job, using all resources available. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to serve our country under the administration of our dear President Buhari.”

While appreciating the President for the opportunity to serve, Opiah expressed gratitude to the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for his support.