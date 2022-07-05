.

By Steve Oko

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has warmed communities in Southern Nigeria particularly South East, to as a matter of urgency, mobilise their youths to comb every forest in their locality.

Prince Emmanuel who raised the alarm in an exclusive chat with Vanguard, said the combing had become imperative following credible intelligence that forests in the zone have been infiltrated and taken over by some stranger elements.

He said that every community should take the alarm very seriously to avoid being caught off-guard.

His words:” Every community in the Southern region should visit its forests. Town Unions should mobilise their youths as a matter of urgency to enter into their forests and find out what is going on three.

” No community should joke with this information. They must go to find out from what is happening right now in their forest. “