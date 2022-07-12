By Peter Egwuatu

Sterling Bank Plc has won the Best Participating Financial Institution under the National Farmer of the Year 2021 Award of the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the National Award ceremony held in Abuja over the weekend. In a letter informing the bank of the award, Secretary to the board of the ACGSF, Mr. Edwin Nzelu, said, “Sterling Bank Plc has distinguished itself under the scheme by its national support to small holder farmers in the year 2021.

“Sterling Bank Plc has emerged as the 2021 ACGSF Best Participating Financial Institution of the Year in the National Category and would be presented with the award at the ceremony.”

The ACGSF explained that Sterling Bank was recognised for its payout of more than N136.88 million to farmers across the country from January 2021 to December 2021 under the ACGSF. Agriculture is one of the five sectors that Sterling Bank has concentrated investments in since 2018 as part of its HEARTs of Sterling programme in a bid to make significant impact in the economy. The other sectors are Health, Education, Renewable Energy and Transportation.