Nosa Ekhator, EKOWAS manager

Nosa Ekhator is a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi. He is not only a professional Surveyor, but the backbone of officialmccasino of the ‘Game of Jokes Fame’. Ekhator is the artistic manager of the brand, managing his logistics and packaging it through the years under MC Casino’s EKOWAS Entertainment Record Label.

The bond between Nosa and Lawrence Osarenkhoe alias officialmccasino, began from their secondary school college days, when he was neither certain nor determined about the future. The closeness was almost thwarted when MC Casino’s father, a Civil Servant was worried that Nosa Ekhator could derail his son from pursuing his academic career in the University of Benin UNIBEN. The man believed that a university degree was a certain path to the future. Nosa kept hailing Lawrence and share faith with him.

He was with him tenaciously, when in his early days he was only able to earn N20,000 to N30,000 for his shows in his UNIBEN days and even when he waded the flooded streets of Textile Mill Road, almost naked just to make it to a show in UNIBEN. He was his succour when they travelled to Akure, Ondo State a few years ago for a show, when the Entertainment Contractor could not pay the full fee of N200,000, but only paid an extra N50,000 at the end of the show, beyond the N100,000 advance. Officialmccasino was depressed, but Nosa Ekhator kept his hope alive as they journeyed back to Benin.

There were gleeful moments when they also travelled to Oghara in Delta State for Akpororo show. As they arrived to Oghara, fans could recognise officialmccasino and were cheering him on. It was an exciting moment, as Lawrence Osarenkhoe felt the same fame pride of Edris Abdulkareem on his way at Isihor Community to perform at UNIBEN.

Nosa Ekhator has predicted in their early years that Lawrence Osarenkhoe would soon be a Celebrity and having faith in Nosa, he believed that he could be a success that is all coming true. From the look of things, it is becoming a reality as both are making plans for European tour that would include Lamogun Boys, an Acts under EKOWAS Entertainment and J. J Barry Conglomerate. Others on the list include MC Edo Pikin, Young Elder, Baba Rex, MC Yannist among others.

Having come this far, Ekhator says, staying and developing his skills and believing in his potentials is the driving force of his entertainment career. He recommends same to the youth whom he encouraged to believe in themselves and to stay consistent as well as never to take any short cut in life.

“The Europe tour is planned to be big and successful, like it had been over the years traveling to the United Kingdom for the MC Edo Pikin Undiluted UK tour,” he said.

The Surveyor turned artistic manager, is an individual who, not only wants to go to Europe to entertain and release depression and melancholy among Nigerians living in abroad, but also to show to these young Nigerian immigrants that crime, prostitution, internet fraud are not the right way to go in making a living abroad, adding that there is hope in ones talents and bonding with other successful entertainers.