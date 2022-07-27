…Presents Ahmed Buhari as running mate

Soni Daniel, Abuja

As insecurity envelops Nigeria, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stand down if he can no longer guaranty the safety of Nigerians.

Similarly, Kachikwu has told Buhari that it is unacceptable for Nigerians to be living in fear, poverty and hopelessness under his leadership while he appears to be helpless in dealing with rising insecurity in the land.

Kachikwu, who spoke while unveiling his running mate, Ahmed Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday, accused the Buhari administration of running out of ideas and the political will to tackle the menace of insecurity in Nigeria, which has emboldened terrorists and bandits to attack Nigerians without any concomitant response from the military.

The ADC candidate also accused the All Progressives Congress administration of destroying the Nigerian economy, which it inherited from former President Goodluck Jonathan at time when the Dollar was exchanged for N200 as against today’s exchange rate of over N700.

Kachikwu said: “Buhari has squandered the goodwill of Nigerians and should resign from office if he can no longer guaranty the safety and wellbeing of Nigerians, who elected him with high hopes and aspirations in 2015 and re-elected him in 2019.

“But Buhari has allowed terrorists and bandits to destroy the country and turn innocent Nigerians into internally displaced persons across the country, including those in his state of Katsina. He inherited billions of Naira for security but cannot do anything to secure the people of Nigeria.

“The president inherited a better economy from the Jonathan administration but has ended up running the economy and leaving the Naira a worthless currency and making Nigerians to live in abject poverty, insecurity and hopelessness.

“Indeed, Nigerians cannot continue to operate like this and hope to survive. The President should resign honourably if he cannot secure the nation and its people,” Kachikwu said before unveiling his running mate, Ahmed Buhari, from Niger State.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, Ahmed Buhari said he accepted to run with Kachikwu in a bold attempt to salvage Nigeria from ruins and bring succor to the Nigerian people, boasting that they had what it takes to lift Nigerian from the current predicament.

“We will do our best to stamp out terrorism and banditry from Nigerian from day one of our administration and we will do all that is needed to give hope and confidence to all Nigerians by providing them with jobs and opportunities to actualize their dreams.

“As successful businessmen and patriots, we have what it takes to take Nigeria out of the woods and create a conducive atmosphere for investments to thrive and uplift the Nigerian economy to an enviable standards and make our citizens happy again,” Buhari assured.