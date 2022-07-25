….Tells Akeredolu to boost tourism in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, weekend, warned that Nigeria may cease to exist in the next two years, if nothing drastic was done to salvage the present situation.

Adams said this during the Okota Festival, at his home town of Arigidi-Akoko, in Akoko North-West council of Ondo State.

His words: “Amidst the present insecurity situation, economic crisis and downgraded institution, governance in the country has shown lack of coordination and Nigeria’s paths towards a unitary system will only cause the country’s problems to get continually worse.

“With the insecurity issues in the country, there is nothing that can be done if we do not have federalism. If we do not allow federalism based on regionalism, I’m afraid that, within two years, this country will break.

“You can see how the wave is coming. It is not only insecurity, but also the economy, depreciating institutions and lack of coercion in governance. There is danger ahead, if the Federal Government does not act fast to restructure Nigeria to regionalism.

“Regionalism will give the content of regional police, state police and local government police.

“If you do not work on the structure, there is no way you can stop insecurity.

“That is what is being done in the United States of America and many countries that have provinces and regions.

“Why are we dodging from reality and trying to push a country of about 250 million people into a unitary system? It cannot work. A country that has about 450 ethnic nationalities, it cannot work and that’s one of our problems.”

Akeredolu can boost tourism in Ondo

He, however, urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to use cultural promotion template to improve tourism and economic development in Ondo state and its environs.

