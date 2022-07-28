By Gabriel Olawale

GENERAL Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, yesterday, registered his displeasure over the state of the nation, noting that the situation of things has shown that human knowledge cannot solve the numerous challenges confronting Nigeria.

He said this when he arrived in Lagos for the Global Crusade, tagged ‘Total Emancipation by the Authority of Christ’, bid to run from July 28 to August 2, this year.

He was received by the Vice-Chancellor and Governing Council of Lagos State University of Science and Technology, formerly LASPOTECH, Dr. Oluremi Olaleye.

Kumuyi said that fighting and agitation among different tribes and religious bodies need to stop, as that won’t solve the challenges confronting the nation.

His words: “As I watch and read in the news about happenings in the country, I am more concerned about the future of our country. As a country, we argue about many things, but I want to say that when we are looking at both eyes, we won’t see anything.

“It’s time for us as a country to step back and allow God to move Nigeria to where we are supposed to be as the giant of Africa. It’s something I am very optimistic that the Lord can do. Let’s stop fighting each other. Let’s stop the confrontation. Let’s stop opposing one another. Let’s step back and give God a chance to work in this country. That way, Nigeria and Africa will become great again.”

Kumuyi, who urged students to turn to God for clearer vision, said: “I became a born again the same year I entered the university as a student, if I had entered ordinarily as a student, maybe my vision and focus will be on the subject I went to take which is mathematics at the university.

“But because I became transformed and my life became burdened, I saw into the future that of new life, new spirit, and new vision, a new character that came to my life as a student. I could not just make a difference in my life and family alone but extend it to the nations and world at large.”

In his remarks, Olaleye hailed Kumuyi for considering the institution’s premises for the crusade, even as he pledged total support for the success of the programme.