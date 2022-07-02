A majority of State FA Chairmen have given the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee not later than two weeks to hold its General Assembly, preparatory to the September Elective Congress.

The NFF Congress has failed to meet since December 2021 after a Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, issued an injunction against such meeting.

The applicant in the case has since applied to discontinue the case after the FA Chairmen dialogued with him.

Harrison Jallah of the National Association of Nigerian Footballers confirmed to our reporter that “yes, there is an element of truth in the story, because we all agreed at the end of our meeting that the whole process should be facilitated by the NFF as the court has since vacated the order and “all parties have been duly served with the papers. We used only a few days to get the order vacating the injunction because we want to fast track things from our own end.

“What is left now is for the appropriate authorities(NFF) to take necessary steps for the General Assembly to take place before the elective congress.”

He said that except the NFF leadership is not interested in holding the elections, it shouldn’t take a whole year to hold the general assembly. “But they have no alternative because the directive from the President was clear: ‘amend the statute to accommodate more stakeholders and ensure that the election is held in September’. Time is not on their side.”

If the NFF executive fails to organise the general assembly before the expiration of the ultimatum, Jallah remarked that the State FA Chairmen can invoke certain sections of the statute and organise the General Assembly. He observed that they have till the end of September to hand over to a new board. “It will be a shame if they(NFF EXCO) allow themselves to be forced out.” He warned.