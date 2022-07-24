By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has urged the Federal Government to disband the Prof. Nimi Briggs led renegotiating committee and reconstitute an all embracing committee led by a retired Supreme Court Justice or a respected Technocrat to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with university-based unions.

The association noted that the composition of the Prof. Briggs Committee was tilted towards a particular union in the university systems without regards for other unions in the system and therefore did not do justice to all the parties.

The SSANU, Benue State University, BSU, Branch Chairman, Comrade Luper Shishi in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi titled “The ills of Government and the Treachery of Briggs Committee; A Fraudulent transaction that will create crisis in the University System if allowed to go on,” questioned the absence of Registrars and Bursars in the renegotiation Committee.

The SSANU-BSU Chairman, pointed out that Prof. Briggs Committee was Chaired and had people who had “a natal relationship to one of trade unions in the University system. This would naturally imply a tilt in deliberations and recommendations in favour of their natal affiliation.”

According to him the committee which was entrusted with the responsibilities to within three months review the draft proposed FGN/Unions Agreements, renegotiate in realistic and workable terms the 2009 Agreements with University-Based Unions, Negotiate and recommend any other issue which it deems relevant to reposition the Nigerian University System for global competitiveness did not exhibit neutrality in its assignment.

He said: “The Committee had informed the SSANU negotiation team that they were not yet mandated to give a counter-offer or discuss the financial components of the Union’s proposed salary table because a sub-Committee comprising of relevant Government offices such as Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission, Budget Office of the Federation was yet to submit its position on the SSANU proposed salary table.

“It was therefore shocking and to our consternation, to receive information that the Committee allocated a miserable and demonic salary increase of 10% to non-teaching staff as against 180% increment to Academic Staff in the University system. This was without any discussion or negotiation with the union.

“Therefore some questions begging for answers are why would the Committee allocate any percentage salary increase without any discussion whatsoever with the Union they were to negotiate the increment with?

“Is the Committee convinced that it followed proper Collective Bargaining processes in making this recommended allocation to the Federal Government? What parameters did the Committee use in arriving at the 10% increase for SSANU members? Did the Union’s draft proposal contain 10% Salary increase? And who authorised that diabolic 10% increase?”

The SSANU-BSU concluded that “the Briggs Committee should be disbanded immediately on moral grounds for its clear bias and sympathy to a Union they belong to.”