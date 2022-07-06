By Juliet Umeh

Internet Service Provider, Spectranet emerged the best 4G LTE internet service provider of the year for a reliable speed at the recently concluded 2023 edition of the Beacon of ICT Award.

The award was organised by the Nigeria Communication Week and it has as theme: Impact of Block Chain Technology in a Digitalized Nigeria.

Editor-in-Chief, Nigeria Communication Week, Mr. Ken Nwogbo, said that Spectranet emerged winner in the best 4G LTE Internet provider of the year category through the voting process that was concluded recently.

Also, Chief Executive Officer of Spectranet, Ajay Awasthi, while commending the organisers of the award dedicated it to the subscribers that have stayed with the company over the years.

Awasthi said: “Our subscribers are the reason we always strive to put our best foot forward. We appreciate every feedback about our service and we are committed to ensuring customer satisfaction always.”

He added: “In keeping with the trend to watch OTT content on smart TVs requiring high speed data with high degree of availability Spectranet has expanded its internet services to Fixed Broadband through “Home Fiber” (FTTH) and “Fiber on Air” (FOA) technologies.

“We have made huge financial and technical investments in line with our business philosophy of ensuring that our customers continue to have the best internet connection in their offices, homes, and on the go.

“Users of Spectranet’s Home Fiber (FTTH) and Fiber On Air (WTTH) services can simultaneously stream videos, play online games, and download/upload large files at a fast speed.”